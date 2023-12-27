Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Purchases 3,439 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF makes up about 2.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 1.19% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS ECH opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $611.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

