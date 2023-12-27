White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BLV stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. 221,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,495. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

