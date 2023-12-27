White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $215.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.