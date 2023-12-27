White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 996 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 1,017,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

