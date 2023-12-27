White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $303.57. The stock had a trading volume of 434,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $304.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.