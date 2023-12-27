White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.07. 210,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

