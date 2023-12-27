WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.75

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 3880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $653.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,494,000 after purchasing an additional 333,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after buying an additional 169,510 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 204.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.