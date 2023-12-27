X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.70

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 39939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 202.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 300,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 201,149 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 3,327.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 404,369 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 455.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 475,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.