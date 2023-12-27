ZClassic Price Hits $0.0924 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. ZClassic has a market cap of $858,155.68 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00073782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.