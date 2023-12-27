ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.