12,838 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.71. The stock had a trading volume of 260,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

