2,297 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

