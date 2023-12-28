27,147 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

