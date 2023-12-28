31,290 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Pinterest by 21.7% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.97.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $269,483.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $269,483.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,918. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.