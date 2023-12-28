3,345 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

ANSYS stock opened at $358.90 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $363.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.44 and a 200 day moving average of $308.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

