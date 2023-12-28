3,536 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $192.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,080. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

