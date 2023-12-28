37,812 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 3.29% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

