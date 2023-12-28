46,886 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

