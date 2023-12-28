47,350 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,388,000. Equinix accounts for approximately 8.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.05% of Equinix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $806.87 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $648.23 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $770.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.