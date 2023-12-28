54,649 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,093,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,584,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 16.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 304,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

