5,814 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for 0.2% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

DAL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,121. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

