60,187 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,319,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 102,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 5,430.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 188,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

