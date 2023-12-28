812 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 508.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.51. 93,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $208.04 and a 1-year high of $263.55. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

