Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.03. 698,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

