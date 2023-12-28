Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.26. 265,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

