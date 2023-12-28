Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 277.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $467.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

