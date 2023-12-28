Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.907 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

