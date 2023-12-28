Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.61. 258,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

