Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 839 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.98. 10,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $172.02 and a 12 month high of $218.05.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

