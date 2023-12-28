ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 162,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 870,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,100 in the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ACM Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in ACM Research by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

