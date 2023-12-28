Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 113,509 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

