Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 4.6%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 190,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 630,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

