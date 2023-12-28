ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

ADMT remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.