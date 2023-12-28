ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
ADMT remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
