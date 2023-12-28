Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 384,157 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 11.3% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.10. 19,339,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,410,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.49. The company has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

