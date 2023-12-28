Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,506 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

