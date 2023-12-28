Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $294.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.11 and its 200 day moving average is $280.09. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

