Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

