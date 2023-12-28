Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $291,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $705.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

