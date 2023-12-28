Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFMD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Affimed stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.05. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 804,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 652,327 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

