Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance
OTCMKTS AFGVF remained flat at C$1.51 during trading on Thursday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.67.
About Agfa-Gevaert
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agfa-Gevaert
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.