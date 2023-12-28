Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance

OTCMKTS AFGVF remained flat at C$1.51 during trading on Thursday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.67.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

