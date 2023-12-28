Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 4,917.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of ANZFF remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
About Air New Zealand
