Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 4,917.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of ANZFF remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

