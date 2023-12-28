Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.1 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

