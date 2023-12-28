Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

