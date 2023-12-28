Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a growth of 2,104.9% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.6 days.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AWEVF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 4,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Alphawave IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
