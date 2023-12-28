Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Price Target at $34.75

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

