Analyzing Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Retractable Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.37 billion 3.64 $1.48 billion $4.96 48.89 Retractable Technologies $94.82 million 0.34 $5.08 million ($0.37) -2.92

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

86.7% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and Company and Retractable Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 6 0 2.86 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus price target of $279.57, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.66% 13.91% 6.71% Retractable Technologies -26.86% -10.84% -5.95%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Retractable Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company



Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Retractable Technologies



Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

