Andrew Burgess Sells 200,000 Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) Stock

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Burgess sold 200,000 shares of Defense Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Defense Metals stock remained flat at C$0.21 on Thursday. 238,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,377. The stock has a market cap of C$53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.44. Defense Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

