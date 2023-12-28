Andrew Burgess Sells 200,000 Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) Stock

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Burgess sold 200,000 shares of Defense Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Defense Metals stock remained flat at C$0.21 on Thursday. 238,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,377. The stock has a market cap of C$53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.44. Defense Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.
Defense Metals Company Profile
