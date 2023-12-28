Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.19. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 74,262 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 4.0 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.