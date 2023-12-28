Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.55. 270,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,457. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.