ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN stock opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,768,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

